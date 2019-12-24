Principal dresses like 'Elf on a shelf' around campus He even perched inside the trophy case along the hallway.

One educator truly committed to his craft and thought outside the box with an inventive way to bring the holiday spirit to his school this year.

Terry Vaughn, the principal at Kensington Elementary school in North Carolina, dressed up as a real-life "Elf on a Shelf" ahead of the school's winter break. Union County Schools

The school celebrated "dress as a holiday character" on Wednesday and the results, which Union County Schools shared on Twitter, speak for themselves.

Vaughn even went so far as to get inside an oversized glass trophy case along the hallway as students stood looking on in amazement.