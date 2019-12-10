Vegan gamers level up with all-day Christmas feast in a can There are 11 layers from breakfast to dessert.

Vegan gamers, the Christmas meal in a can of your wildest dreams is here.

A unique holiday feast aimed at "gamers that don't want to leave their gaming chair on Christmas day" is now offering vegetarian and vegan options.

The "Christmas Tinner" is back - a 3-course meal in a tin for those hardcore gamers that don't want to leave their gaming chair on Christmas day. And due to popular demand, alternative options are now available for Vegan and Vegetarian gamers too. GAME

U.K. technology retailer GAME created "The Game Christmas Tinner," a three-course meal in a tin that boasts to serve up an "all-day feast."

The prepared cylindrical meal includes everything from breakfast to dessert.

"The Vegetarian Christmas Tinner switches out scrambled eggs and bacon for gingerbread pancakes and the traditional turkey for a nut roast," the product description says. "Then you lucky veggies even get halloumi pigs and tempeh bacon blankets and cauliflower cheese! Talk about leveling up!"

And now, any serious gamer who wants to go meat, dairy and poultry free for the festive meal can opt for the vegan can, which has even more alternative layers.

"Kick off with scrambled tofu and tempeh bacon before enjoying a mushroom wellington with a side of vegan pigs in aubergine blankets, vegan stuffing and all the veg," GAME said in its details.

The meal for vegan gamers ends with a sweet treat of vegan chocolate cake and custard.

Check out the full breakdown of all 11 plant-based layers in the Vegan Christmas Tinner.

Layer 1 - Scrambled tofu & tempeh bacon Layer 2 - Vegan cheese, olives, and grapes Layer 3 - Vegan Mushroom Wellington Layer 4 - Vegan gravy Layer 5 - Vegan Bread Sauce Layer 6 - Vegan pigs in aubergine blankets Layer 7 - Brussel Sprouts & Vegan Stuffing or Broccoli & Vegan Stuffing Layer 8 - Roasted Butternut Squash, Parsnips & Carrots Layer 9 - Spiced Red Cabbage Layer 10 - Vegan Custard Layer 11 - Vegan Chocolate Cake

The popular product is currently sold out online, but the site said it may be available in its brick and mortar U.K. locations.