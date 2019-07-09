'The View' co-host Joy Behar's 2019 summer reading list

While "The View" co-host Joy Behar kicks back on the beach this summer, she's keeping her mind sharp and ready for season 23 with these book picks! She shares her summer reading list in a series called, "Ladies Get Lit!"

Penguin Random House

"Becoming" by Michelle Obama

As the first African-American to serve as first lady, Michelle Obama presided over the most welcoming and inclusive White House in history, while establishing herself as a powerful advocate for women and girls. She shares the experiences that shaped her -- from her childhood on the south side of Chicago to her years as an executive, to her time spent at the world's most famous address.

Simon & Schuster

"Fear: The Inside of the Story on President Trump" by Bob Woodward

"Fear," by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Bob Woodward of Watergate fame, is a fascinating book. It gives an inside look at the chaos inside the White House during Donald Trump's presidency. Woodward draws from hours of interviews with firsthand sources, meeting notes and personal diaries, and offers in vivid detail a look at the negotiations between Trump's lawyers and Robert Mueller.