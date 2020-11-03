Massachusetts 2020 election results The state has 11 electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Voters in Massachusetts head to the polls on Tuesday where there are 11 electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

The Bay State allowed early voting and officials in Massachusetts have predicted a record turnout this election.

Polls open at 7 a.m. ET and close at 8 p.m. ET.

In an upset victory, former Vice President Joe Biden won the Massachusetts Democratic primary on March 3, defeating home-state Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Sen.r Bernie Sanders of Vermont. President Donald Trump won the Republican primary handily with over 86% of the vote.

Except for President Ronald Reagan, who won the state in 1980 and 1984, no Republican presidential candidate has carried Massachusetts since President Dwight Eisenhower in 1956.

In the 2016 election, former Secretary Hillary Clinton defeated President Donald Trump to carry the Bay State with 60% of the vote.

