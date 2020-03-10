2020 Democrats Abroad primary results Democrats living abroad have been casting their ballots since Super Tuesday.

Tuesday is the deadline for Democrats Abroad -- an effort by the party to allow American citizens living outside the U.S. to cast ballots in the 2020 Democratic primary.



Democrats living internationally have been casting their ballots at voting centers around the world since Super Tuesday. There are 13 Democratic pledged delegates at stake.

On Monday, Democrats Abroad indicated they didn't anticipate announcing any unofficial results before March 23 due to the high volume of remote ballots.

Democrats Abroad significance

In order to take part in this unconventional primary, international voters who are U.S. citizens cannot have voted, or plan to vote, in any other 2020 state presidential primary.

They must also be a member of Democrats Abroad, a group they could sign up to join in person or online.

In 2016, 34,570 people from over 170 countries voted in the Democrats Abroad primary.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders took home nine of the 13 delegates, receiving 68.8% of the vote, while former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won four delegates with 30.1% of the vote.