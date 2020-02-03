2020 Texas primary election results

Texas is scheduled to hold Democratic and Republican caucuses on Mar. 3, 2020, also known as Super Tuesday. The Lone Star State is one of 16 contests that day and is one of the most delegate-rich states on the calendar, with 228 delegates at stake for the Democrats and 155 for the Republicans.

In Texas, polling places open at 8 a.m. ET. and close by 8 p.m. ET.

State Significance

During the last presidential cycle, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz won his home state primary at 43.8%, with then-candidate Donald Trump coming in second at 26.7%.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won by a significant margin over Bernie Sanders in the 2016 primary, with 65% of the vote to the Vermont senator’s 33%.