Biden is the only major candidate running.

2024 caucus results: Two more states vote for president

Two more Democratic presidential nominating contents are being held on Saturday.

Both Alaska and Wyoming's state parties have caucuses, though President Joe Biden, who is set to face former President Donald Trump in November, is the only major candidate running and clinched his party's nomination earlier this year.

Twenty-eight delegates are up for grabs for the Democratic winner of both states.