80 countries have been led by a woman, but not the US

Despite Vice President Kamala Harris' efforts to shatter glass ceilings and become the first woman to be president in the U.S., the country's highest office remains solely male-dominated.

ABC News projected former President Donald Trump to become the 47th President of the United States early Wednesday morning, meaning it would be at least another four years before America would join other countries in electing a woman to lead their country.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Howard University in Washington, Nov. 6, 2024. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

According to June 2024 data from U.N. Women, "113 countries worldwide have never had a woman serve as Head of State or Government." This means that among the 193 United Nations member states, at least 80 countries have had a female head of state or government.

Yet, the United States of America, considered one of the most powerful global nations, has yet to elect a female leader.

According to the Women's Power Index from the Council on Foreign Relations, which ranks countries based on "progress toward gender parity in political participation," the U.S. is ranked No. 69 out of the U.N. member states.

Throughout her campaign, Harris chose not to call attention to her gender -- a stark contrast to 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton who heavily leaned into her historic identity on the presidential ticket.

In an interview with NBC News' Hallie Jackson two weeks before Election Day, Harris emphasized her ability to fulfill the job of a president, rather than focusing on the historic nature of her candidacy.

"I'm clearly a woman, I don't need to point that out to anyone," she said. "The point that most people really care about is, can you do the job, and do you have a plan to actually focus on them?"

Harris did, however, make it clear in her campaign efforts and policy proposals that her presidency would be focused on women's rights, particularly regarding reproductive freedom and gender equality.

Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, greets supporters during a campaign rally at Shell Energy Stadium, Oct. 25, 2024, in Houston. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Though ballots are still being counted in some states, preliminary exit poll data found Harris underperformed with female voters. In fact, her support from women was down 3 points from Biden's in 2020.

Trump made strides among women, slightly narrowing his margins among this demographic compared to his performance in 2020. According to preliminary exit poll data, Harris only won women by 10 points (54% to Trump's 44%), while Biden won women by 15 points in 2020 (57% to Trump's 42%).

This comes despite criticism of the Trump campaign demeaning female voters. From Vice President-elect JD Vance's comments of "childless cat ladies" to more recent sexist and misogynistic remarks made at Trump rallies, the Republican ticket often sparked outrage from female voters.

Trump's two presidential victories, the 2016 and the 2024 election, were both won against a female opponent, while his sole defeat came from a male candidate.