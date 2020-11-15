Adm. Brett Giroir calls the Pfizer vaccine news a 'game changer' Dr. Atul Gawande said the Biden transition team is "ready to go."

Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir said Sunday that news of a potential vaccine that's 90% effective is a "game changer," but the country remains in a critical situation.

"I want to tell the American people that we know what to do, we've done it many times before in the Sun Belt, in the South, the United Kingdom is doing that, and that is you must physically distance," Giroir said on ABC's "This Week." When you cannot physically distance, everybody needs to wear a mask in public spaces. That's absolutely critically important. They do work."

When asked about the importance of a smooth transition between administrations for the pandemic response, Giroir said that while his team is transparent, the General Services Administration controls the process.

"I want to be as transparent as possible with everybody, this is not a political issue" he added. "This is an issue of public health and saving American lives. And I think there's nothing more important than that."

In a separate interview on "This Week," President-elect Joe Biden's transition COVID-19 advisory board member Dr. Atul Gawande said the transition team is "ready to go."

"It is in the nation's interest that the transition team get the threat assessments that the team knows about, understand the vaccine distribution plans, you need to know where the stockpiles are, what status is of masks and glove," Gawande said. "There's a lot of information that needs to be transmitted. It can't wait to the last minute."

COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country. More than 163,000 new cases of coronavirus were identified Saturday, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. A record number of people, more than 69,000, are hospitalized.

Pfizer, a pharmaceutical company, announced Monday that a COVID-19 vaccine in late-stage trials appears to be 90% effective in an early analysis. Assistant professor of biostatistics and bioinformatics at Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health, David Benkeser, told ABC News that's "about as good as you could hope for at this point."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.