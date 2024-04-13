Alaska 2024 Democratic caucus results

Biden is the only candidate on the ballot

Alaska is holding its Democratic presidential caucuses on Saturday.

President Joe Biden is set to win, since he is the only candidate remaining on the ballot (and already clinched his party's nomination earlier this year).

According to the state party, caucusgoers will hold a voice vote on Saturday.

Fifteen delegates are up for grabs.

State significance

While Republican presidential candidates have easily beaten Democrats in Alaska for decades, the state's politics are more complicated than that may suggest: Sen. Lisa Murkowski, for example -- one of the GOP's most moderate senators -- had to run as a write-in candidate in 2010 after losing her primary to a more conservative challenger. But she went on to win in the general election.

More recently, with the implementation of ranked-choice voting, Democrat Mary Peltola won election in 2022 as the state's sole member of the House.