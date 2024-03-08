American Samoa 2024 Republican caucus results

The caucus will take place from 11:30 p.m. Friday until 2:30 a.m. Saturday EST.

American Samoa will host its Republican caucuses on Friday, March 8 -- days after former President Donald Trumps's only remaining opponent Nikki Haley suspended her campaign.

The caucus will take place from 11:30 p.m. Friday until 2:30 a.m. Saturday EST.

The American Samoa Democratic caucus happened earlier this week on Super Tuesday, and President Joe Biden was dealt his first primary loss -- and to a surprising candidate.

A little-known candidate, Jason Palmer, won over Biden, though the overall vote total is tiny: less than 100 ballots.

Territory's significance

American Samoa is a U.S. territory and not a state -- so it does not cast electoral votes for president of the United States. However, it does hold primary caucuses.

American Samoa has 11 delegate votes in the Democratic National Convention and nine delegates in the Republican National Convention.

In 2020, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was the Democratic winner; in 2016, the last contested Republican caucuses, former President Donald Trump won.