American Samoa 2024 Democratic caucus results

The Republicans will hold their own contest later in the week.

The Democratic presidential caucuses for American Samoa will be held on Tuesday.

The Republican presidential caucus is just a few days later, on Friday.

Territory's significance

American Samoa is a U.S. territory and not a state -- so it does not cast electoral votes for president of the United States. However, it does hold primary caucuses.

American Samoa has 11 delegate votes in the Democratic National Convention and nine delegates in the Republican National Convention.

In 2020, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was the Democratic winner; in 2016, the last contested Republican caucuses, former President Donald Trump won.