AOC to join 'RuPaul's Drag Race' as a guest judge amid 2020 election cycle "I am Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and I pledge allegiance to the drag," she said.

Amid the 2020 election cycle, Sen. Bernie Sanders' surrogate Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be a guest judge on the next season of "RuPaul’s Drag Race," the show announced on Thursday.

"Join the RuVulution. I am Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and I pledge allegiance to the drag," the freshman lawmaker - who represents New York's 14th district, including Queens and the Bronx -- said in the teaser announcing the show's 12th season.

Thirteen contestants will compete to be "America's Next Drag Superstar" on season 12 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." Charlotte Rutherford/VH1

The drag queens featured on the show aren't the only one’s facing rivalry in 2020 -- as the 30-year-old lawmaker and advocate of the Green New Deal is being challenged for her seat by eight Republicans and four Democrats, including former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera.

"This was absolutely, 100% a peak experience. I am SO excited for the new season," AOC tweeted on Thursday. "Thank you RuPaul’s Drag Race for having me! #YouBettaVote."

The upcoming season centers on three colors: red, white and blue. Thirteen candidates will run to win the titles of "Drag President" or "America’s Next Drag Superstar," marking it a groundbreaking season that could go down in history.

AOC has become one of the most popular progressive leaders within the Democratic Party -- active in the 2020 presidential campaign trail and works as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ surrogate.

Sanders has reinforced his backing of the LGBTQ+ movement, co-sponsoring bills to expand equal rights and ensure equal protection under the law -- including the United American Families Act, Employment Non-Discrimination Act and a bill to designate a LGBTQ+ equality day.

He also introduced S.1129 -- more affectionately known as Medicare for All -- in April 2019, which establishes a national health insurance program to cover all U.S. senior citizens.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attends a rally for Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders in Queensbridge Park in New York, Oct. 19, 2019. Kena Betancur/Getty Images, FILE

If passed, Sanders said his vision for Medicare would confront health disparities faced by the LGBTQ+ community including covering gender affirming surgeries and removing barriers to mental health care.

This is not the first time a political figure appeared on RuPaul’s show -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her debut as a guest judge in 2018 on "RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars" season.

AOC will be joined as a guest judge by celebrities like "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg; singers Nicki Minaj, Normani, Chaka Khan; actors Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn and model Winnie Harlow -- among others.

"RuPaul’s Drag Race" has been nominated for 29 Emmy Awards since it first premiered in 2009 -- and has won 13 awards.

The new season kicks off on Feb. 28.