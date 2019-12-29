Andrew Yang, pressed on health care, says he would 'expand' universal health care 'over time' In his plan, Yang stops short of offering a public option.

Andrew Yang, a surprise breakthrough candidate, has woven his "Freedom Dividend" plan into several of his policies, including his recent health care proposal.

The "Freedom Dividend" plan would give $1000 each month to every American citizen over the age of 18 who opts in and Yang said on ABC's "This Week" that it's based on the petroleum dividend that's been in effect in Alaska for almost 40 years.

"Everyone in Alaska is getting between $1,000 and $2,000 a year, no questions asked, and that's the richest Alaskan and the poorest," Yang told ABC News Chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl. "And what this does is it universalizes it and makes it popular. There's no stigma attached to it. There's no you get it, I don't."

However, in Yang's health care proposals, which are considered more conservative than some of the other health care plans in the Democratic field, he stops short of offering the public option plan that even moderate candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg have committed to implementing.

"To be clear, I support the spirit of 'Medicare for All,'" Yang said in recently outlining his plan, before adding, "Swiftly reformatting 18% of our economy and eliminating private insurance for millions of Americans is not a realistic strategy, so we need to provide a new way forward on health care for all Americans."

Democratic Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang speaks to supporters at a rally in Iowa City, Iowa, Dec. 14, 2019. EPA via REX/Shutterstock, FILE

On Sunday, Karl said he didn't see anywhere in Yang's plan a call for Medicare for All.

"I'm confused. Your ad is explicit. Your ad says, Medicare for All. Your plan is not Medicare for All. It's not even Medicare for some because in your plan there -- there's not even a public option," Karl said.

"Universal health care for all Americans. And that is our vision," Yang said.

"But Medicare for all is Medicare for all, right? I mean..." Karl pressed.

"Well, our -- our health care plan would be -- would be based on Medicare and expanding it over time to more and more Americans," Yang responded. "You'd lower the eligibility age and then you make it widely accessible."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.