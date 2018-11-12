Arizona Senate Race: Republican Martha McSally concedes to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema

Arizona Senate candidate Martha McSally (R) has just conceded the race to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.

In a video posted on her Twitter page, McSally wished Sinema "all success," in her new role in Congress and said she is "grateful to all those who supported me in this journey."

Congrats to @kyrstensinema. I wish her success. I’m grateful to all those who supported me in this journey. I’m inspired by Arizonans’ spirit and our state’s best days are ahead of us. pic.twitter.com/tw0uKgi3oO — McSally For Senate (@MarthaMcSally) November 13, 2018

The race for the open seat, which was vacated by Republican Jeff Flake, was seen as vital in determining the control of the Senate.

Republicans hoped to hold onto Flake's seat by nominating McSally, who served as the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat, but faced a strong challenge from Sinema, who regularly had a slight edge in national polls leading up to Election Day.

Regardless of the tight nature of the race and the party power implications that came with it, the outcome was bound to be historic as the leading candidates were both women in a state that has never had a female U.S. senator before.

That said, both McSally and Sinema are current members of Congress, representing an urban and a border district respectively.

Republicans were not subtle in their desire to hold on to the seat, with a string of high-profile party members — including President Donald Trump, former President George W. Bush, former Gov. Mitt Romney, Donald Trump Jr. and Senators Susan Collins, Lindsey Graham and Jon Kyl — campaigning on behalf of McSally.

McSally closed out her campaign at a Republican Election Eve rally in Prescott on Monday, where the late Sen. John McCain’s widow Cindy McCain made a rare public appearance and though she didn’t directly endorse McSally, she did call on Arizonans to work together “win or lose.”

Sinema focused less on tying her campaign to the larger Democratic party, rarely mentioning her party affiliation in her campaign ads and instead describing herself as an independent.

Democrats were optimistic about their chances to turn the state from red to purple, hoping that changing demographics in the state and potential distaste of the Trump administration could help catapult Sinema to victory.

Preliminary exit poll results suggested that health care was a huge issue for Arizonan voters, with 41 percent saying that it was the most important topic to them, squeezing out ahead of immigration which 32 percent of Arizonan voters said was their top issue.

Both topics were major points of discussion on the campaign trail. Sinema said that access to affordable health care was a topic that regularly came up when she spoke with voters, and that became a difficult point for McSally as she had to regularly defend her vote in line with the Trump administration in support of the proposed Republican repeal of Obamacare.

Arizonans were among some of the first in the country to start voting, with early voting starting in the Grand Canyon state on October 10. And that didn’t stop voters from turning out on Election Day.

“This election is looking more like a presidential election in the amount of ballots,” Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said Tuesday morning.