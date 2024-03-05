Arkansas 2024 primary results

The election is being held as part of Super Tuesday.

Arkansas is holding its primary election on Tuesday for the Democratic and Republican candidates running for president.

Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters don't need to be a registered Democrat or Republican to vote in these primaries.

State significance

Arkansas is home for one former 2024 candidate: Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson served as governor from 2015 to 2023 and had earlier served as a U.S. congressman. He left the race in January.

Polling has shown former President Donald Trump with the edge in the state. He easily won Arkansas in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, garnering more than 60% of the vote in the general election after sailing through the primaries.

Six Democratic candidates filed to appear on the ballot on Tuesday, but none have mounted a serious challenge to President Joe Biden.