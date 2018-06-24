President Donald Trump's former Homeland Security adviser said he wishes Attorney General Jeff Sessions "hadn’t invoked the Bible" in discussing the administration's separation of migrant families as part of its "zero tolerance" immigration policy.

The former White House adviser, Tom Bossert, an ABC News contributor, told Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” Sunday, "I wish the Attorney General hadn't invoked the Bible."

Bossert was referring to Sessions' quoting a Bible verse on June 14 to defend the Trump administration's policy of separating parents and children who enter the U.S. illegally.

David J. Phillip/AP. FILE

The verse cited by Sessions suggests a religious rationale for obeying a government's laws. "Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained the government for his purposes," the attorney general said in comments that sparked a backlash on social media.

Bossert suggested on "This Week" that instead of citing the Bible, the administration should take a compassionate and broader approach that addresses the reasons why families are fleeing violence in some Central American countries.

Bossert said it's time to pray for everyone affected including migrant children, their families and U.S. border agents.

In addition, he said the U.S. needs to invest in countries such as Guatemala that are racked by violence to help stem the flow of refugees and migrants.