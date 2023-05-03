Biden administration sending $300 million in new military aid to Ukraine

The U.S. has offered more than $35.7 billion in military aid since the invasion.

The Biden administration is sending a new $300 million military aid package to Ukraine as it prepares for an expected spring counteroffensive against Russia's invading forces.

The Pentagon said Wednesday it will include "additional ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS, additional howitzers, artillery and mortar rounds, and anti-armor capabilities that Ukraine is using to push back against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression."

In this Feb. 23, 2023, file photo, a Ukrainian serviceman prepares a Javelin missile system for shooting during an exercise, near the town of Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Stringer/Reuters, FILE

While American officials have publicly stated the the U.S. will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary, they have refused to share any details about Ukrainian battle plans, for operational security reasons.

"I'm not going to get into the specifics on timing in terms of any potential counteroffensive other than to say from the very beginning we've been working closely with Ukrainian leaders, with our allies and partners, to assess what Ukraine needs to defend their sovereignty and to take back their their sovereign territory," Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Tuesday.

In this March 4, 2023, file photo, Ukrainian soldiers are seen during their shooting training at the front with US-made weapons, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, FILE

The U.S. has now committed more than $35.7 billion in security assistance since the beginning of the invasion last February.

This has included more than 1.6 million artillery rounds, tens of thousands of anti-tank weapons, secure communications equipment, radar systems and more.

In this Nov. 5, 2022, file photo, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) of Ukrainian army fires close to the frontline at the northern Kherson region, Ukraine. Hannibal Hanschke/EPA via Shutterstock, FILE

The new aid will come from existing U.S. military stockpiles, which means it can be sent to the battlefield relatively quickly.

The Pentagon also recently announced it is expediting its shipment of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, which are now expected to arrive in the fall.

"The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," the Pentagon said.