Biden celebrates 'Friendsgiving' with service members in New York

He was joined by first lady Jill Biden for the Staten Island celebration.

After pardoning turkeys at the White House on Monday morning, President Joe Biden joined first lady Jill Biden for a trip to New York to continue an early celebration of Thanksgiving.

The first couple delivered remarks and served food at a "Friendsgiving" event with service members and their families at the U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York in Staten Island as part of the first lady's Joining Forces initiative to support military families.

"We have one sacred obligation... to care for those we send into harm's way," the president said during brief remarks prior to dishing out food.

President Joe Biden speaks, flanked by First Lady Jill Biden, during a "Friendsgiving" dinner in honor of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday with service members and their families at the Coast Guard Sector New York in Staten Island, New York, Nov. 25, 2024. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

He then put on a dark blue apron featuring a presidential seal, snacking on some bread before slipping on some plastic sanitary gloves and dishing out vegetables.

During his remarks, Biden expressed gratitude for the U.S. Coast Guard members who rushed to the front lines when back-to-back hurricanes impacted the southeast earlier this year.

President Joe Biden serves food at a "Friendsgiving" dinner in honor of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday with service members and their families at the Coast Guard Sector New York in Staten Island, New York, Nov. 25, 2024. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

"Helene hit the coast shore you rushed to the front lines, the search and rescue missions, up and down the coast," he said of the deadly hurricane.

"When Hurricane Milton hit less than two weeks later, it stuck up again to help your fellow Americans," he added.

"Simply put, we owe you," the president said.

President Joe Biden speaks during a "Friendsgiving" dinner in honor of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday with service members and their families at the Coast Guard Sector New York in Staten Island, New York, Nov. 25, 2024. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier Monday, Biden pardoned two turkeys from Minnesota, named Peach and Blossom, during the annual White House ceremony.

He said the birds were named after the Delaware state flower: the Peach Blossom.

"This event marks the official start of the holiday season here in Washington," the president said to an estimated crowd of 2,500 gathered on the South Lawn. "It's also my last time to speak here as your president during this season and give thanks and gratitude. So let me say to you: It's been the honor of my life. I'm forever grateful."