Peach and Blossom continue White House turkey tradition

The pair of Minnesota birds will be Biden's last Thanksgiving pardons.

Peach and Blossom are the two lucky turkeys from Minnesota who will escape a fowl fate of ending up on someone's Thanksgiving table this year when they are pardoned Monday by President Biden at the White House.

These birds were plucked for the presidential flock and went through rigorous training to ride the gravy train to the White House for the honor, according to John Zimmerman, chairman of the National Turkey Federation.

Zimmerman’s 9-year-old son Grant and other young trainers made sure their feathers wouldn't be ruffled by the spotlight.

“Preparing these presidential birds has taken a lot of special care,” Zimmerman said Sunday during a press conference introducing the two turkeys.“We’ve been getting them used to lights, camera and even introducing them to a wide variety of music -- everything from polka to classic rock.”

President Joe Biden pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey, Liberty, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 20, 2023. Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

Peach and Blossom, weighing 41 and 40 pounds, respectively, where hatched back in July. They traveled to Washington this week and were treated to a suite at the Willard InterContinental hotel before their big day on Monday, as is tradition.

After their pardon, the two turkeys will head back to Waseca, Minn., to live out the remainder of the feathery lives as “agricultural ambassadors” at Farmamerica, an agricultural interpretive center.

Previous poultry pardoned under Biden include Liberty and Bell in 2023, Chocolate and Chip in 2022, and Peanut Butter and Jelly in 2021.

The turkey pardon at the White House is an annual tradition that is usually "cranned" full of a cornucopia of corny jokes. This year's pardon will be the last of Biden's presidency.

The history of the turkey pardon

The origin of the presidential turkey pardons is a bit fuzzy. Unofficially, reports point all the way back to Abraham Lincoln, who spared a bird from its demise at the urging of his son, Tad. However, that story might be more folklore than fact.

The true start of what has evolved into the current tradition has its roots in politics and dates back to the Harry Truman presidency in 1947.

Truman ruffled feathers by starting "poultry-less Thursdays" to try and conserve various foods in the aftermath of World War II, but Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day all fell on Thursdays.

After the White House was inundated with live birds sent as part of a "Hens for Harry" counter-initiative, the National Turkey Federation and the Poultry and Egg National Board presented Truman with a bird as a peace offering -- although the turkey was not saved from a holiday feast.

President John F. Kennedy began the trend of publicly sparing a turkey given to the White House in November 1963, just days before his assassination. In the years following, the event became a bit more sporadic, with even some first ladies such as Pat Nixon and Rosalynn Carter stepping in to accept the guests of honor on their husband's behalf.

The tradition of the public sparing returned in earnest during the Reagan administration, but the official tradition of the poultry pardoning at the White House started in 1989, when then-President George H.W. Bush offered the first official presidential pardon. In the more than three decades since, at least one lucky bird has gotten some extra gobbles each year.