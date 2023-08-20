Biden will see 'complete and utter devastation' during Maui visit: FEMA administrator

President Joe Biden will see the "complete and utter devastation" from the Maui wildfires in Hawaii when he visits Monday but also offer a sense of "hope," Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell said Sunday.

"I think the biggest thing is, he's going to be able to see what I saw when I went to Maui last week and just really experience the complete and utter devastation that this town had experienced," Criswell told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, referring to Lahaina, a town on the island that was largely consumed in the blaze.

The death toll from the fires is at more than 110, according to officials. Criswell said search efforts were 78% complete in Lahaina as of Saturday night.

She said the president is "also going to be able to talk with people and hear their stories and provide a sense of hope and assurance that the federal government is going to be with them as he has directed, and we will continue to bring in resources to support the requests of the governor and their needs as they go through the recovery process."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.