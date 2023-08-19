Hurricane Hilary live updates: Catastrophic flooding expected in Southwest

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for more than 42 million Americans in Southern California, as Hilary is expected to be the first storm of its kind to hit the region since Nora in 1997.

Hilary, currently located more than 200 miles southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is a category 3 hurricane with sustained winds up to 125 mph.

Rain will start to reach the southern regions of California and Arizona later Saturday and continue into Monday.

Flood Watches are in effect from Southern California and Arizona to Oregon and Idaho.