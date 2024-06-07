Biden to offer forceful defense of democracy in Normandy speech commemorating D-Day

ABC's Mary Bruce reports the contrasts with Donald Trump will be clear.

President Joe Biden, in France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, will give remarks on Friday forcefully defending democracy at a site of American heroism during World War II.

Biden will speak from Pointe du Hoc in Normandy, where Army Rangers scaled 100-foot cliffs to seize the German ammunition that could have been used against troops at Omaha and Utah beaches.

It is the same site where President Ronald Reagan, the first U.S. president to visit Normandy to mark the anniversary allied forces invading occupied France 40 years later, gave an iconic speech lauding the men who fought there and the need for alliances against totalitarianism.

Biden on Friday, according to the White House, will similarly address "timeless principles" of American democracy and leadership on the world stage.

"He'll talk about the stakes of that moment. An existential fight between dictatorship and freedom," national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters earlier this week.

"And he’ll talk about the dangers of isolationism and how if we bow to dictators and fail to stand up to them, they keep going and ultimately America and the world pays a greater price," Sullivan added.

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce reports that while he is not expected to call out former President Donald Trump by name, the contrasts will be clear.

President Joe Biden attends a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2024. Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Before his speech, Biden met face-to-face with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reiterate U.S. support for the war-torn nation in its fight against Russian forces.

Biden commended the bravery of the people of Ukraine and Zelenskyy's authority against Vladimir Putin's invasion.

"And you're proving once again that people cannot and will never be overtaken and I assure you, the United States is going to stand with you," Biden said.

"You are the bulwark against the aggression that is taking place," he added. "We have an obligation to be there ... We're still in, completely, thoroughly."

Biden announced a new assistance package for Ukraine to help restore the country's electrical grid, and offered an apology for the delay in funding for Ukraine as Congress negotiated $60 billion in aid.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Joe Biden hold a bilateral meeting at the Intercontinental Hotel in Paris, on June 7, 2024. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Biden put democracy front and center of his 2020 campaign for the White House and is doing so again in his reelection bid, seeking to contrast his foreign policy approach with Trump's “America First” agenda.

His appearance in France comes as he navigates two international conflicts: Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Earlier this week, at Normandy American Cemetery, Biden spoke about the need to work with partners around the globe in safeguarding freedom.

"Isolationism was not the answer 80 years ago and is not the answer today," Biden said. "Real alliances make us stronger, a lesson that I pray we Americans never forget."

ABC News' Sarah Kolinovsky contributed to this report.