Former VP Joe Biden is projected winner of South Carolina primary: Live updates The Democratic contenders are vying for the 54 pledged delegates up for grabs.

It's not just the first contest in the South, but more importantly, the South Carolina primary is also the race that could decide the fate of multiple Democratic contenders.

The previous three contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, brought forth a clear front-runner: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. His streak of victories continues to unnerve the rest of the field, who are all seeking to slow down his momentum just three days before Super Tuesday, when 14 states and one territory vote -- and the stakes of the race reach new heights across a national map.

People wait in line to vote before the polls open for the Democratic presidential primary in the Greenview section of Columbia, S.C., Feb. 29, 2020. Gerald Herbert/AP

Saturday's primary offered an opportunity for the contenders to test their strength among black voters, a significant bloc of the Democratic electorate. In 2016, blacks made up 61% of Democratic primary voters in the state, according to ABC News exit poll results, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton captured 86% of their votes four years ago.

While the black vote is not a monolith, for most of the Democrats, their efforts to court this key demographic don't appear to have made significant cracks in former Vice President Joe Biden's firewall with the African American community, except one. In a recent Winthrop University poll, Biden earned 31% support of black Democratic voters, down from 46% in October. Sanders more than doubled his support among African American voters in the new poll.

All times are eastern.

Here's how the day unfolded. Please refresh for updates.

7:10 p.m. Black voters in South Carolina prefer Biden 3-to-1 over Sanders

Joe Biden garnered more than three times the support shown to Bernie Sanders by black voters in South Carolina -- 60% to 17% -- after the former vice president racked up a 10-point margin from that electorate in Nevada.

Biden's support among black voters trumped Sanders’ customary strength among younger and more liberal voters: Blacks younger than 45 and liberal blacks, including those who described themselves as very liberal blacks, all preferred Biden in South Carolina.

Notably, too, 42% of all voters in the state, and 52% of blacks, picked Biden as the candidate who "best understands the concerns of racial and ethnic minorities." About 2 in 10 overall picked Sanders on this measure, while 1 in 10 picked Tom Steyer.

About 52% said the next president should return to Barack Obama’s policies, compared with approaches seemed more liberal (27%) or more conservative (17%). That was a boon for Biden, as 6 in 10 of those who preferred Obama-era policies backed him. Sanders won voters seeking more liberal policies, but by less of a margin.

ABC News Polling Director Gary Langer reported.

Two voters cast their ballot at a polling station for the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary in Fort Mill, S.C., Feb. 29, 2020. Lucas Jackson/Reuters

7 p.m. ABC News projects Biden to win South Carolina primary

Based an analysis of the exit polls, ABC News projects Joe Biden as the winner of the South Carolina Democratic primary.

It's his first win as a 2020 presidential candidate.

Biden has leaned on South Carolina, calling it his "firewall."

Polls in South Carolina are now closed.

ABC News' Kendall Karson reported.

6:15 p.m. Compared to New Hampshire, fewer voters in South Carolina are 'angry' about Trump

About 43% of South Carolinians are "angry" about the Trump administration, far fewer than the 79% in New Hampshire, based on preliminary exit polls.

Meanwhile, 51% of Democratic voters favor a return to Obama-era policies, though only 40% said so in New Hampshire.

ABC News Polling Director Gary Langer reported.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden listens to the introductory speakers during a campaign event at Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, N.C., Feb. 29, 2020. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

5:45 p.m. Health care remains top issue for voters.

Health care continues to be the top issue for voters in South Carolina.

Based on preliminary exit polls, 39% of respondents said it was their top issue, followed by income inequality, race relations and climate change.

About half support a government-run, single-payer health care system -- a good sign for Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, although that's fewer than in the previous early-voting states.

Additionally, 53% are prioritizing electability over someone who agrees with them on the most on major issues -- also fewer than in the previous states.

About 51% said that the American economic system needs "a complete overhaul," while 35% said it requires only "minor changes."

Come November, 8 in 10 primary voters said they'll vote for the Democratic nominee, whomever it is.

ABC News Polling Director Gary Langer reported.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden listens to the introductory speakers during a campaign event at Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, N.C., Feb. 29, 2020. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

5:30 p.m. South Carolinians say Clyburn's endorsement swayed vote

Nearly a quarter of South Carolinians say that powerful Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn's endorsement of Biden was "the most important factor" in making their decisions, based on preliminary exit poll results.

Despite Clyburn's support of Biden, he offered strong criticisms of the former vice president's campaign strategy heading into Super Tuesday and beyond.

"We need to do some retooling in the campaign. No question about that. I did not feel free to speak out about or even deal with it inside, because I had not committed to his candidacy,” Clyburn said today on CNN. “I have now. I'm all in. And I'm not going to sit idly by and watch people mishandle his campaign.”

Biden's campaign has faced criticism over being unorganized and underfunded heading into key Super Tuesday states. Now that Clyburn has endorsed Biden, he is not being quiet about what he thinks is wrong with the campaign.

ABC News Polling Director Gary Langer and John Verhovek reported.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles while being introduced at a campaign event at Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, N.C., Feb. 29, 2020. Gerry Broome/AP

5:10 p.m. Preliminary numbers show Biden on the upswing

Personal popularity and a large black electorate appear to be boosting Joe Biden in South Carolina, while Bernie Sanders, the Democratic front-runner, lags in favorability and has comparatively fewer liberal voters to help replicate strong results in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, preliminary numbers from ABC News show.

Biden is popular here: 75% of voters express a favorable opinion of him overall, including 84% of blacks, who compose 55% of the state’s Democratic primary voters in preliminary exit poll results. Fewer overall see the Vermont senator favorably -- around 53%, with only 57% of black voters, a group in which Sanders has struggled.

It’s also a first chance to see voters’ views of billionaire Mike Bloomberg, even though he’s not on the ballot in South Carolina. Early exit polls find that just 25% view him favorably overall. As for other top candidates, Tom Steyer, who's spent heavily in the state, is seen favorably by 55%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren by 54%, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg by 51% and Sen. Amy Klobuchar by 44%.

On Bloomberg, just 18% of very liberal voters see Bloomberg favorably, compared with 25% of those who are somewhat liberal and 33% of moderate Democratics. His favorability ratings are about the same among blacks and whites, men and women.

ABC News Polling Director Gary Langer reported.

4:30 p.m. Sen. Amy Klobuchar downplays expectations in South Carolina

When asked about the first-in-the-South primary, Klobuchar downplayed expectations, pivoting instead to her campaign’s plans for success in Super Tuesday states.

Democratic Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar waves as she leaves the stage after speaking at a campaign rally at the Altria Theatre on Feb. 29, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Zach Gibson/Getty Images

“I don't pretend to think I'm going to be No. 1 in South Carolina. I think we've seen that in the polls," she said. "But my point is that we are still number three in total votes and we are going to be going into the Super Tuesday states of a state like Colorado or a state like Virginia strong."

Klobuchar noted that while she's struggled to find her footing in South Carolina -- because she didn't have the operations or funding in place to score success -- she suggested that her campaign is rolling on a state-by-state basis.

“Now, at least on Super Tuesday, we're able to buy ads at a rate equivalent to many of the campaigns. We're able to have staff in all of these states," she said. "Probably no different than a lot of the other campaigns in terms of a number."

The Minnesota senator has garnered several endorsements from local newspapers in Super Tuesday states, and said she believes that will be one of many predictors of success on Tuesday.

ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos reported.

John Singleton fills out his ballot at a polling station for the Democratic presidential primary, in Charleston, S.C., Feb. 29, 2020. Patrick Semansky/AP

3:45 p.m. Like Nevada, GOP canceled nominating contest in South Carolina

Republican officials in the Palmetto State voted in 2019 to cancel their nominating contest in 2020, as they did for the Nevada caucuses.

This paves the way to the GOP nomination for President Donald Trump, who will likely take home all 50 Republican-pledged delegates.

ABC News is keeping track of the delegates up for grabs in South Carolina.

Voters arrive to cast their votes at a polling station for the South Carolina Democratic primary, in Fort Mill, S.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Lucas Jackson/Reuters

3 p.m. South Carolina primary by the numbers

Voting -- from 46 counties with 2,259 precincts -- began in South Carolina's key primary at 7 a.m. on Saturday, and will continue until 7 p.m., though voters who are in line right at the end can still vote.

The Democratic contenders are vying for the 54 pledged delegates up for grabs.

After three early nominating contests, polling from ABC News' partners FiveThirtyEight has shown that only a small number of the candidates are expected to be competitive enough to receive any of the national delegates.

South Carolina voters stand in line for early voting at the Richland County Election Commission, Feb. 27, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Make-or-break for former Vice President Joe Biden

This cycle, no one more than Biden is banking on a win in the Palmetto State, fueled by his long-standing ties to the African American community, which is considered the bedrock of his support, to reset the campaign in his favor.

South Carolina's primary is his chance for a revival after two less-than-stellar performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, and a strong performance there could allow him to come within striking distance of Sanders' delegate edge. Biden's chances were boosted Wednesday after he scored the weighty endorsement of House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking African American member of Congress and a political kingmaker in the state.

But with pressure on Biden to not only win, but also to win big, the elder statesman has been knocking his progressive rival on the trail.

"Today, people are talking about a revolution. What the country's looking for are results, what they're looking for is security, what they're looking for, is being able to sustain and maintain their dignity," Biden said at the endorsement announcement earlier this week, in an apparent swipe at Sanders' call for a "political revolution."

"I will win the African American vote here in South Carolina," he continued. "I will win South Carolina ... If you send me out of South Carolina with a victory, there will be no stopping us."

House Majority Whip, Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., greets Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden as he endorses him in North Charleston, S.C., Feb. 26, 2020. Gerald Herbert/AP

Moderate Democrats turn to down ballot races in bid to blunt Bernie Sanders' momentum

For Sanders, who faced an onslaught of attacks in the last Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, when a number of his competitors questioned his viability and cast his campaign as out-of-step with down-ballot Democrats -- who won back the House in 2018 -- in part, on protecting the Affordable Care Act, South Carolina is not a must-win.

Still, the liberal stalwart, who has visited the state the most to date, is keenly aware of the gains he's made on the ground, which have allowed him to close in on Biden in more recent state polling.

"Over the last couple of months because of our great staff and our volunteer support and many of you, we have come a long, long way in closing that gap," Sanders said Wednesday, shortly after Clyburn endorsed Biden.

"Now, to defeat [President Donald] Trump, you cannot run a conventional campaign. Same old, same old is not gonna do it," he told his supporters. "Joe is a friend of mine and a decent guy, but that is not the voting record or the history that is going to excite people, bring them into the political process and beat Trump."

The Vermont senator has focused most of his efforts in recent weeks on Super Tuesday, making a number of campaign stops across the 14 states voting next week, even as the Nevada caucuses were approaching last week. This week, Sanders is holding events in South Carolina, North Carolina, Massachusetts and will also spend primary night in Virginia.

Potential rise of billionaire Tom Steyer

But the home stretch ahead of South Carolina's primary has also seen the unexpected, subtle rise of Tom Steyer, the billionaire who is spending $22.4 million to blanket the airwaves across the state, and who may be unsettling what should be a settled contest.

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks to during a campaign stop at Nacho Hippo on Feb. 26, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Voters in South Carolina will cast ballots for the Democratic presidential primary on Feb. 29. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Steyer's disruption of the last early contest is reflected in a recent NBC News/Marist poll, in which Biden is only narrowly leading Sanders by 4 points, potentially in part because Steyer, who has aggressively campaigned across the state more recently, could be cutting into the former vice president's vote share. Steyer is currently sitting comfortably in third place, according to ABC News partner FiveThirtyEight's averages of state polling, a far better position for the former investment manager than in national polls.

In his vigorous campaign to win over black voters, a core constituency he is hoping will propel his long-shot bid forward, Steyer is relying more on his alternative appeal.

"We don't have to go with a socialist who thinks the government has to take over big parts of the economy. We don't have to go with a Republican who did stop and frisk," He told a predominantly black crowd at the National Action Network Ministers' Breakfast in North Charleston on Wednesday. "The Democrats in South Carolina, get to make a reset. It's two-thirds African Americans. That is appropriate."

A voter fills out his ballot at a Democratic primary polling place, Feb. 29, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C. Patrick Semansky/AP

Preparing the way before Super Tuesday

The other billionaire, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, is not on the ballot, part of his effort to not compete in the first four early states but formally make his entrance on the ballot on Super Tuesday.

For the rest of the field, particularly, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who have all struggled to make inroads with black voters, a poor performance in South Carolina makes Super Tuesday all the more important.

Buttigieg has recently sought to be open about his shortcomings in fully speaking to the experiences of the black community, but he has also acknowledged the limited gains he's made with the African American community in an interview with CNN this week.

"The candidates who are doing best with black voters here have one of two things going for them: Years or decades of exposure to gain trust, or billions of dollars to run tons of advertising to make up for not having those years," he said. "I don't have that, and yet I still believe that I can make these kinds of inroads and outreach, recognizing that it's also asking for a lot."

Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the tenth Democratic primary debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 25, 2020. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

In her closing argument in the state, Warren continued to embrace her fighting spirit, which has been reflected in her more forceful debate performances over the last two weeks.

Warren, Klobuchar make their case for staying in the race

"Right now we've got an America where if you're rich, you've got a really loud voice in Washington, but if you're not rich -- you don't get heard very much," she told supporters in Orangeburg, South Carolina, alongside singer John Legend on Wednesday. "The danger is real ... In the face of this kind of danger, are we going to back up? Are we going to get timid? Are we going to crouch down or are we going to fight back?"

She added, "Me, I'm fighting back ... fighting back is an act of patriotism."

For Klobuchar, in one of her last South Carolina events for the week, she pitched herself as the one who can bring more voters into the party, rather than create further division.

"I really think it's important to keep bringing people with you. And I don't just talk about it, that is actually how I have campaigned," she said in Charleston earlier this week. "But it is also how I have won my races. But it is also how I've governed."

Scissors rest atop a notice alerting voters as to the remaining Democratic presidential primary candidates on the day of the South Carolina primary at a polling location, in Spartanburg, S.C., Feb. 29, 2020. Mark Makela/Reuters

With lower expectations for the three candidates on Saturday, part of their focus this week turned away from South Carolina and already towards Super Tuesday states, including the southeastern corner of the country: North Carolina, Virginia or Tennessee for Klobuchar and Buttigieg, and parts of the South for Warren, such as Arkansas and Texas.

For the party as a whole, Democrats will be anxious for signs of an engaged electorate in South Carolina, after lackluster turnout in Iowa, and slightly larger turnout in New Hampshire and Nevada that still fell short of 2008's record levels.

But in one early indication for state Democrats, early absentee voting in the Democratic primary surpassed 2016's numbers on Thursday, reaching 50% higher than at the same point four years ago, according to the Post and Courier.