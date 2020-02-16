Black voters consider other front-runners as Biden looks to South Carolina S.C. lawmakers say the former vice president may have "sat on a victory."

Presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden is leaning into his base of black voters more than ever.

Results from the New Hampshire primary were barely rolling in when Biden chartered a last-minute flight to meet with his supporters at a campaign event in South Carolina, a state where two-thirds of the Democratic electorate is African-American. His warm reception appeared to remove the sting of his fifth place showing in the Granite State.

After coming in fourth place in Iowa just one week earlier, Biden’s success in South Carolina will be paramount as he aims to cement himself as “the most electable candidate” to go up against President Donald Trump in November.

“Look, we're moving in an especially important phase because up ‘til now, we haven't heard from the most committed constituency in the Democratic Party: the African-American community. And the fast and the fastest growing segment of society, the Latino community,” Biden said in Columbia, South Carolina, last Tuesday.

The three-time presidential hopeful urged supporters to remain optimistic, reminding them that the first two predominately white early voting states are not a true representation of the Democratic Party and therefore not a fair trajectory of the viability of his campaign.

“When you hear all these pundits and experts and cable TV talk about the race, tell them it ain't over, man. We're just getting started. Our votes count, too,” he said.

His defensive stance on the race is a far cry from where he was in late November when he officially filed for the South Carolina primary. He greeted voters at local soul food restaurant in rural Abbeville before telling ABC News that he felt “pretty confident” about the state of his campaign in the Palmetto State. At time he was boasting a double-digit lead in the polls and the highest name recognition in the race.

While he remains as the leading candidate in South Carolina, with 36% support among Democratic-leaning voters, according a recent Fox News poll, his national ranking among African-Americans has slipped 22 points since before the Iowa caucuses.

File Photo: Vice President Joe Biden is introduced by Rep. James Clyburn at the CBC Spouses 17th Annual Celebration of Leadership in the Fine Arts at the Nuseum Museum on Sept. 24, 2014 in Washington. File-Earl Gibson Iii/Getty Images

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, a longtime friend of Biden's, told ABC’S Martha Raddatz on “This Week” that while strong political relationships aid in the campaigning process, they don’t guarantee a primary win.

“The support was real. I think I told people that. Joe Biden has a long relationship with South Carolina,” Clyburn said. “Joe has been all over and throughout South Carolina and he vacations here all the time. But that doesn't mean he will win South Carolina. It means he has that relationship with South Carolinians."

Rep. Gilda Cobb Hunter, South Carolina’s longest-serving House member who was recently hired to be a senior adviser on Tom Steyer’s campaign, warned that Biden may have “sat on a victory” in the Palmetto State and it could be difficult to make the case to voters who have started to look elsewhere in the race.

“Biden's lead was based on the perception that he was the strongest candidate to be Trump," Hunter told ABC News. "Over the month that image of him being the strongest candidate has diminished based on a variety of factors: his performance at debates for one and here in South Carolina. He hasn’t been in the state [as frequently]. There is goodwill towards him, but all relationships must be maintained.”

“I think in some large part, the Biden campaign has played it safe and on some level have taken the voters here in South Carolina for granted," she continued.

But Marvin Pendarvis, a surrogate of the former vice president’s campaign, said Biden still has a good chance of winning in the state.

“We know the momentum that he has here, the support that he has with so many of the people down here and so I think that what will carry him a long way once we get to the primary in a couple of weeks,” Pendarvis said, adding that “it’s still early.”

In an effort to relaunch his campaign, Biden’s team has sent more than 50 staffers into Nevada and South Carolina to bolster outreach in the must-win early voting states.

Supporters take selfies with Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign event in Columbia, S.C. on Feb. 11, 2020. The ability to mobilize black support in South Carolina has long been the foundation of Biden's candidacy. Travis Dove/The New York Times via Redux

ABC News' John Verhovek and Molly Nagle contributed to this report.