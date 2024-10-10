Biden spoke Thursday at the White House about the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Biden tells Trump 'get a life' over hurricane misinformation

President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered a sharp rebuke of Donald Trump for spreading misinformation about the federal government's hurricane response.

Speaking on Hurricane Milton at the White House on Thursday afternoon, Biden was asked if he's spoken to Trump directly.

"Are you kidding me? Mr. President Trump, former President Trump, get a life, man. Help these people," Biden responded.

President Joe Biden speaks about the impact of Hurricane Milton in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 10, 2024. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.