Biden to sign executive order on climate change The order would aim to fulfill campaign promises to make the issue a priority.

President Joe Biden is set to take a series of actions on climate change on his seventh full day in office, fulfilling campaign promises such as freezing new oil and gas leasing on federal land and kicking off his ambitious agenda to reduce greenhouse gas emissions -- making tackling climate change a priority across the federal government.

Biden’s actions Wednesday will follow up on several climate-related executive orders he signed in his first few days in office, including rejoining the Paris Agreement on climate, and revoking the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

In addition to Biden’s domestic policy priorities on climate, the order would set climate change as a key consideration for U.S. national security and foreign policy.

Biden will also announce that the U.S. will host an international climate summit on Earth Day this year, April 22, and task former Secretary of State John Kerry with “enhanced climate ambition” to increase the U.S. commitment and push other countries to reduce carbon dioxide emissions even more in the fight against climate change. Kerry in his position as special presidential envoy for climate will sit on the National Security Council.

Biden’s aggressive actions come after President Trump rolled back many/most? of his predecessor’s climate work. Speaking virtually at the first United Nations Climate Adaptation Summit Monday, Biden’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, former Secretary of state John Kerry, vowed the U.S. will try to “make up for” the past four years.

“Three years ago scientists gave us a stark warning. They said we have 12 years within which to avoid the worst consequences of climate change. Now we have nine years left and I regret that my country has been absent for three of those years,” Kerry said. “We are proud to be back. We come back, I want you to know, with humility for the absence of the last four years and we’ll do everything in our power to make up for it.”

Wednesday’s executive order will start the process for the U.S. to determine its new, more ambitious goal for how much to reduce carbon emissions alongside Biden’s goal for a net-zero carbon economy by 2050 -- a goal meant to be even loftier than those laid out in the Paris Agreement.

A key component of Biden’s climate agenda has been to create clean energy jobs, with particular focus on manufacturing electric, zero-emissions vehicles. One of Wednesday’s orders would direct the federal government to purchase these types of vehicles for the government’s enormous fleet, and requires they be made in America.

National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy pitched the steps President Biden will take on climate change Wednesday as the first steps to economic recovery from the COVID crisis. She said the benefits of investing in clean energy far outweigh the $2 trillion price tag for Biden's plans.

"The most exciting thing about this is that we're not asking for sacrifice here. The president fully understands that people are suffering now. So this is all about recovering from the COVID crisis. This is all about building good, clean jobs, jobs where you can get access to good pay in unions. This is all about investing in infrastructure we need to build that future that is going to get us to clean electricity and net zero in 2050. This is all promises he made that he is going to keep," she said on the NBC's "Today" show.

Biden will also formally commit the government to environmental justice and to addressing the disproportionate impact of pollution on Black and Hispanic communities, including the health impacts that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19 - a topic he and Vice President Kamala Harris both emphasized during the campaign.

The executive order directs federal agencies to address the health, environmental, and climate impacts on disadvantaged communities and direct 40% of relevant federal investment to those areas.