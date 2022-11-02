Biden to speak on 'protecting our democracy' as midterms enter final stretch

Biden will make the remarks near the U.S. Capitol.

President Joe Biden, with now less than a week to go until the midterms, will speak Wednesday evening about "preserving and protecting our democracy as Election Day approaches."

"The president will address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy; and the stakes of our democracy in next week's election," according to a release from the Democratic National Committee.

The 7 p.m. ET speech comes just six days out from the Nov. 8 elections, where Democrats are defending their slim majorities in Congress.

Forecasts from FiveThirtyEight point to a potential Republican takeover of the House, while the Senate is in flux.

Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama and other political heavyweights have been hitting the campaign trial these final days to shore up voter enthusiasm in contentious races across the country.

Biden will make the remarks Wednesday evening at Union Station near the U.S. Capitol, the site of the Jan. 6 attack when supporters of former President Donald Trump sought to disrupt the congressional certification of President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Anita Dunn, a top Biden adviser, said at an Axios News conversation that the Capitol was an "appropriate place" to use as a backdrop because of the ongoing threat of political violence.

"Obviously, we've seen horrible things happen quite recently, the speaker's husband," Dunn said, referencing the attack on Paul Pelosi last week. "But it's from Capitol Hill, because that is where there was an attempt to subvert our democracy."

President Joe Biden speaks about Social Security, Medicare, and prescription drug costs, Nov. 1, 2022, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Evan Vucci/AP

Jen O'Malley, another Biden staffer, said the public can expect to hear more about Biden's emphasis these past few months that "there is a lot at stake, including democracy."

Biden's hoped to cast the 2022 cycle not as a referendum on his presidency but as a choice between Democrats and "MAGA Republicans" who he describes as extremists that threaten rights to abortion, privacy and same-sex marriage.

"This is not your father's Republican Party," Biden said Tuesday night as he stumped for Charlie Crist, the Democrats' gubernatorial nominee in Florida. "This is a different group of people."

O'Malley also said Biden will also address vote tallies, reassuring the public that it may take a few days before full results are announced.

More than 28 million people have voted early in the 2022 general election, according to data analyzed by the University of Florida's U.S. Elections Project.

"In some places where we will have a lot of attention, focus, the votes will be counted and will take a few days to be counted," O'Malley told Axios, "because that's how democracy works to make sure every vote is counted.