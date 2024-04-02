Biden speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping

The two leaders last met in November 2023 in California.

President Joe Biden spoke on the phone Tuesday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, their first conversation since meeting last November in California.

The two leaders were set to speak about climate change, the economic relationship between the U.S. and China as well as progress on artificial intelligence and countering illegal drug flow, such as fentanyl, according to a senior administration official.

In this Nov. 15, 2023, file photo, President Joe Biden greets China's President President Xi Jinping at the Filoli Estate in Woodside, Calif., on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference. Doug Mills/The New York Times, Pool via AP

