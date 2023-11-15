Amid tensions, Biden, Xi discuss restoring US-China military communication

It's the leaders' first face-to-face meeting in more than a year.

President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday were holding their first face-face meeting in more than a year amid tensions in the U.S.-China relationship.

Fort security reasons, the two leaders were holding talks at a private location in the San Francisco area near where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is being held this week.

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Woodside, Calif., on Nov. 15, 2023. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The two men smiled and shook hands after Biden walked out to greet his Chinese counterpart and then the leaders immediately walked inside.

With the delegations seated around a large conference table, Biden said, "I value our conversation because I think it's paramount that you understand each other clearly leader-to-leader with no misconceptions or miscommunication." He said he expected the talks to be "frank" and "candid."

He ended his remarks by telling Xi, "Welcome back."

"Turning our back on each other is not an option," Xi told Biden in return, according to translation. "I look forward to to an in-depth exchange of views."

Cameras and reporters were then led out of the room.

Before leaving Washington, Biden said his goal was "to get back on a normal course of corresponding, being able to pick up the phone and talk to one another when there's another crisis, being able to make sure our militaries still have contact with one another."

Supporters of Chinese President Xi Jinping gather outside a hotel where the Chinese delegation is staying during the APEC Summit in San Francisco, Calif., on Nov 14, 2023. EyePress New via Shutterstock

Officials have said a key objective was to restore military-to-military communication that the Pentagon has said has essentially stopped amid incidents involving the nations' ships and planes, with tensions around Taiwan especially concerning.

Other items on the summit agenda, U.S. officials say, include Biden expected to press China to use its leverage with Iran to persuade Tehran to stop its proxies from attacking U.S. forces in the Middle East and escalating the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Biden has also called on China not to supply weapons to Russia to aid in its invasion of Ukraine -- and to press North Korea not to do so.

The talks, officials say, also may yield promises of cooperation in areas such as climate change and combatting the fentanyl trade.

President Biden was scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. EST after the meeting ends.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.