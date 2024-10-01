He said he and Vice President Harris had convened their national security team.

Biden directs US military to help Israel shoot down Iranian missiles, officials say

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were monitoring the Iranian attack against Israel from the White House Situation Room and receiving regular updates from their national security team, officials said Tuesday.

The president had directed the U.S. military to aid Israel’s defense against Iranian attacks and to help shoot down missiles targeting Israel, they said.

Earlier, before the strike began, Biden had posted on X that the U.S. was ready to help Israel defend against the Iranian missile attack.

He said as well that the U.S. was ready to protect American personnel in the region.

President Joe Biden speaks about the federal response efforts for Hurricane Helene, from the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, Sept. 30, 2024. Susan Walsh/AP

Also before the missile attack started, the Pentagon said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant to discuss the threat of an imminent Iranian attack against Israel.

A spokesman said they spoke about severe consequences "in the event Iran chooses to launch a direct military attack against Israel."

One of the first reactions from a congressional lawmaker came from from South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham who called Iran's missile attack on Israel a "breaking point" and called for a response.

"I would urge the Biden Administration to coordinate an overwhelming response with Israel, starting with Iran’s ability to refine oil," Graham said in a statement.

He called for oil refineries to be "hit and hit hard."

President Biden had been scheduled to hold a call with rabbis ahead of the Jewish High Holidays but the White House said that call has now postponed.

House Speaker Mike Johnson was briefed on the Iranian strikes on Israel, according to his spokesperson.

"Pray for Israel," Johnston said in a statement posted on X.

ABC News' Lauren Peller contributed to this report.