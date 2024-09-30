More officials say invasion possibly imminent, US fighter jets heading to region for air defense

More officials say invasion possibly imminent, US fighter jets heading to region for air defense

Israel's limited ground incursion into Lebanon could be imminent, two more U.S. officials have told ABC News.

One of the officials said Israel notified the U.S. of its intentions.

Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh would not confirm as much when repeatedly asked Monday, but did give new details on the additional forces being sent to the region to potentially defend Israel and its own forces.

"These augmented forces include F-16, F-15E, A-10, F 22 fighter aircraft and associated personnel," Singh said.

The fighter aircraft are to be used for air defense, such as intercepting missiles if needed, according to Singh. There are "an additional few thousand" troops in the region as part of the augmented force, according to Singh.

-ABC News' Luis Martinez and Matt Seyler