All of Biden's executive orders, and other notable actions, so far

Since entering office on Jan. 20, President Joe Biden has signed more than two dozen executive actions addressing the coronavirus pandemic, economy, immigration, climate crisis and more.

Here's a look at all of his executive orders, and other notable executive actions, so far:

COVID-19 RESPONSE

Executive Order on Protecting Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing: Requires masks, physical distancing and other health measures while on federal property

Issued: Jan. 20

Executive Order on Organizing and Mobilizing the United States Government to Provide a Unified and Effective Response to Combat COVID-19 and to Provide United States Leadership on Global Health and Security: Establishes the position of a COVID-19 response coordinator within the executive office

Issued: Jan. 20

Rejoining the World Health Organization: Biden sends letter to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres revoking the United States' previous intention to withdraw from WHO amid the pandemic

Issued: Jan. 20

Executive Order on Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel: Requires masks on certain forms of domestic travel, including planes, trains, ferries and intercity buses, and requires those coming to the U.S. from a foreign country to provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test before arrival "to the extent feasible"

Issued: Jan. 21

Executive Order on Improving and Expanding Access to Care and Treatments for COVID-19: Accelerates the development of COVID-19 therapies -- in particular ones that can be "easily manufactured, distributed and administered" -- and provides surge assistance to critical care and long-term care facilities

Issued: Jan. 21

Executive Order on Ensuring a Data-Driven Response to COVID-19 and Future High-Consequence Public Health Threats: Enhances data collection for public health threats such as COVID-19 by designating a senior official within several agencies to work on COVID-19 data issues, among other measures

Issued: Jan. 21

Executive Order on a Sustainable Public Health Supply Chain: Directs several agencies to review and assess the inventory of pandemic response supplies, such as personal protective equipment

Issued: Jan. 21

Executive Order on Ensuring an Equitable Pandemic Response and Recovery: Establishes a COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force within the Department of Health and Human Services to provide recommendations on mitigating health inequities caused by the pandemic

Issued: Jan. 21

Executive Order on Establishing the COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board and Ensuring a Sustainable Public Health Workforce for COVID-19 and Other Biological Threats: Establishes a COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board to coordinate federal COVID-19 testing efforts

Issued: Jan. 21

Executive Order on Protecting Worker Health and Safety: Reviews the Occupational Safety and Health Act to identify any changes to better protect works from COVID-19

Issued: Jan. 21

Executive Order on Supporting the Reopening and Continuing Operation of Schools and Early Childhood Education Providers: Directs the education secretary to assist states in deciding whether and how to safely reopen for in-person learning, and coordinates the collection of data to inform safely reopening and on the status of in-person learning

Issued: Jan. 21

ECONOMIC RELIEF

Pausing Federal Student Loan Payments: Directs the acting education secretary to pause federal student loan payments and collections and keep the interest rate at 0% (a pause was issued the following day)

Issued: Jan. 20

Executive Order on Economic Relief Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic: Directs all executive agencies to consider actions to address the economic crisis resulting from the pandemic

Issued: Jan. 22

WORKFORCE

Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce: Expands protections for federal workings, including putting federal agencies on a path to require a $15 minimum wage for contractors

Issued: Jan. 22

Executive Order on Ensuring the Future is Made in All of America by All of America's Workers: Increases the amount of federal spending that goes to American companies and orders an increase in domestic content

Issued: Jan. 25

CLIMATE CRISIS

Executive Order on Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis: Places a temporary moratorium on oil and gas activity in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, revokes the Keystone XL Pipeline permit, among other measures

Issued: Jan. 20

Acceptance of Paris Climate Agreement: The U.S. rejoins the Paris Climate Agreement, a global pact to reduce carbon emissions

Issued: Jan. 20

IMMIGRATION

Executive Order on the Revision of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities: Revokes an executive order issued by former President Trump, which made sanctuary jurisdictions that did not comply with immigration enforcement measures ineligible to receive federal funding

Issued: Jan. 20

Executive Order on Ensuring a Lawful and Accurate Enumeration and Apportionment Pursuant to the Decennial Census: Requires that all residents of a state be counted in the census, regardless of immigration status

Issued: Jan. 20

Proclamation on Ending Discriminatory Bans on Entry to The United States: Revokes the so-called Muslim ban, which restricted foreign nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Issued: Jan. 20

Preserving and Fortifying Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA): Directs the Department of Homeland Security to strengthen the regulation, which defers the removal of certain undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children

Issued: Jan. 20

Proclamation on the Termination Of Emergency With Respect To The Southern Border Of The United States And Redirection Of Funds Diverted To Border Wall Construction: Halts construction and funding of the border wall

Issued: Jan. 20

LGBTQ RIGHTS

Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation: Enforces sex discrimination protections within the federal government

Issued: Jan. 20

Executive Order on Enabling All Qualified Americans to Serve Their Country in Uniform: Revokes the Pentagon's ban on transgender people serving in the military

Issued: Jan. 25

RACIAL EQUITY AND RACISM

Executive Order On Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government: Includes various directives to promote allocating federal resources and government benefits

Issued: Jan. 20

Executive Order on Reforming Our Incarceration System to Eliminate the Use of Privately Operated Criminal Detention Facilities: Prevents the Justice Department from renewing contracts with private prisons

Issued: Jan. 26

Memorandum Condemning and Combating Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance Against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States: Directs Health and Human Services secretary to mitigate "racially discriminatory language in describing the COVID-19 pandemic," among other measures

Issued: Jan. 26

GOVERNMENT

Executive Order on Revocation of Certain Executive Orders Concerning Federal Regulation: Revokes six "harmful policies and directives" issued during the Trump administration to provide federal agencies more flexibility in using regulatory action to address "urgent challenges" such as the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery

Issued: Jan. 20

Executive Order on Ethics Commitments by Executive Branch Personnel: Requires every executive agency appointee to sign an "ethics pledge," which includes bans on gifts from lobbyists and "golden parachute" payments

Issued: Jan. 20

