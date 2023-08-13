Gabriel Sterling warned of someone becoming "radicalized through this process."

Gabriel Sterling, a Republican and a top Georgia election official who has repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud after Trump lost the state to Joe Biden, said Sunday that his "biggest concern" remains the potential risk of violence from incendiary attacks on election integrity.

"Somebody will be motivated by some of those kinds of language at some point and do something stupid -- [it's] not going to be an organized thing, it's not going to be a bunch of conspirators together -- it's going to be one probably mentally unstable individual who's going to be radicalized through this process," Sterling said on ABC's "This Week," echoing a warning he first made in 2020.

"And that’s my biggest concern through this."

Sterling, the chief operating officer in the office of the Georgia secretary of state, pointed out to ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl that Trump contracted two independent audits, neither of which found fraud in the 2020 election.

"Everybody who's talked about stolen elections has lost in the state," Sterling said.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.