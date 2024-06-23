Bill Nye says record-breaking extreme heat 'a taste of the normal of the future'

After a week of record-breaking extreme heat across the nation, science educator Bill Nye told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that the extreme heat and flooding making headlines is "a taste of the new normal."

"The latest research is that there's not a turning point or a tipping point or a knee in the curve. It's just gonna get hotter and hotter and worse and worse and more and more extreme," Nye said. "So this is a taste of the normal of the future, unless we humankind get to work and address it."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.