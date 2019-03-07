Legislators introduced an act Thursday to stop what they are calling “taxpayer-funded kitten slaughter.”

The bipartisan bill aptly named Kittens in Traumatic Testing Ends Now Act, KITTEN Act for short, aims to stop the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) practice of killing kittens after they are used in agency testing.

Lawmakers in both the House and Senate allege that since 1970, the USDA has spent $650,000 of taxpayer dollars each year to infect and later kill kittens in a Maryland laboratory.

According to the legislators, the USDA lab breeds up to 100 kittens per year and once they’re two months old, they feed them parasite-infected raw meat. The lab then collects the parasitic eggs that form in their stool for experimental use, and slaughter and incinerate the 3-month-old felines.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, American Veterinary Medical Association, and Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges, the disease is treatable, the kittens can be adopted and are safe to have as pets.

“The USDA’s decision to slaughter kittens after they are used in research is an archaic practice and horrific treatment, and we need to end it,” Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said in a press release. “The KITTEN Act will protect these innocent animals from being needlessly euthanized in government testing, and make sure that they can be adopted by loving families instead.”

The bill is championed by the watchdog group White Coat Waste Project who says these practices have killed three thousand kittens over the years.

TAKE ACTION! The @USDA is conducting cruel taxpayer-funded experiments on kittens, and killing them at 10 weeks old even though they are completely treatable. Today the #KITTENAct is being reintroduced to Congress to end the killing. Voice your support at https://t.co/difEuaHe9G pic.twitter.com/4DJJvzPxPa — Kitten Lady (@kittenxlady) March 7, 2019

The KITTEN act would require that the USDA end “the use of kittens and cats in any experiments that unnecessarily hurts the animals.”

"The fact that we need a piece of legislation to tell the federal government to stop killing kittens is ridiculous on its face, but what’s even worse is when you hear the details,” Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., said.

ABC News reached out to the USDA and did not receive a comment.

