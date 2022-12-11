Brittney Griner is 'in very good spirits' while receiving care in Texas, WH's Kirby says

The basketball star is at a military hospital after her release from Russia.

Brittney Griner is doing well while recovering in Texas after being freed from Russian detention and returning to the U.S. last week, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Sunday.

"She's [in] San Antonio at the Brooke Army Medical Center getting appropriate mental health care as well as physical health care, just to make sure that she's ready for her reintegration back into American society," Kirby told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

"They'll work that out with the doctors and the family as to how much longer she'll need to be there. But our initial reports are she's in very good spirits and in good health," Kirby said.

