After the end of a long week, it may sound like the perfect time to kick back and relax. But for those working the airlines across the country, the end of the week means some of the busiest travel days, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Eight of the top 12 busiest travel days since the TSA was established in 2001 have taken place this year, according to the agency.

“It’s safe to say that every day this summer of 2018 is like Thanksgiving travel in terms of the number of passengers and crew who are coming through checkpoints,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein told ABC News. “It’s been incredible.”

The Friday before Independence Day was expected to be the busiest travel day this year. More than 2.67 million travelers and crew members screened at checkpoints across the nation, making it the second busiest travel day in TSA's history.

This comes just after the busiest travel day ever reported, which was the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2004 -- 2,713,864 in the air.

Airlines like Delta are taking steps to reduce different types of delay that can be caused during departure as airports try to manage the increasing number of travelers in the summer.

ABC News

One of these changes is the way in which aircrafts are pushed back for takeoff. Typically, planes are parked at 90 degrees and have to be turned at an angle in order to get onto the taxiway. Now, Delta is pushing these aircrafts out at a 45 degree angle, allowing pilots to start their engines, saving up to a minute during takeoff.

In addition, Delta will now designate checked bags of travelers who are trying to make a tight connection as "hot bags," allowing their luggage to move faster to its destination.

ABC News

These techniques can save seconds, even minutes in departures and reduce the amount of delay many customers may face. The goal in all of this is to improve the flight experience for passengers.

The goal in all of this is to improve the flight experience for passengers.

“If we make customer-based decisions, if we’ve got the customer uppermost in our mind, then we’re going to make the right decisions,” Senior Vice President for Delta’s Operations and Customer Center Dave Holtz told ABC News.

What can flyers do on their end to speed up their travel time?

TSA’s top travel tip is to arrive at the airport early. For flights out of a major airport, TSA says travelers should plan to arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours prior for international flights.

“With such high numbers of travelers, it may take longer to find a parking spot or to return a car rental, to check a bag, to visit the restroom, to wait in line for a latte, and yes, it may take longer at a checkpoint as well,” Farbstein said.

For what is to come this August, TSA suspects the Friday before Labor Day, and possibly the Friday before that.