Calling on undecided voters to explain their views on 2024 presidential election

Undecided voters can play a pivotal role in the upcoming election. With roughly six months until the election, presumptive Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are locked in a tight race for the presidency.

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll found that excluding people who say they wouldn't vote, Trump has 46% support, Biden 44%, in the national survey of more than 2,200 adults. (Nearly all the rest say they'd pick someone else.)

The poll also found that Trump prevails in trust to handle most issues, yet Biden scores competitively on key personal attributes -- leaving wide open the question of who will prevail come Election Day.