Cardi B gives Rep. Ilhan Omar a shout-out after Trump crowd chants 'send her back'

Cardi B channeled her wit and sass on Wednesday night in an Instagram shout-out to Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota after a crowd at President Donald Trump's rally in North Carolina chanted "send her back" in reference to the congresswoman.

"You know you that b---- when you cause all this conversation," the hip-hop superstar wrote, along with a photo of a smiling Omar and an emoji of a woman tipping her hand, which is usually used to convey sass or shade.

The caption is a lyric from Beyoncé's 2016 song "Formation."

The outspoken Grammy-winning rapper has been vocal on issues like racism and police brutality and has been a frequent critic of Trump and his administration.

Earlier this week, Cardi voiced her support for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, lamenting that Americans "let him down" in 2016 during his race for the Democratic presidential nomination against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I'm really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign," she tweeted.

Thank you @iamcardib! Our fight for justice is far from over and we are not giving up. https://t.co/zxXdhj412P — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 16, 2019

Sanders, who thanked Cardi for her support on Twitter, joined several 2020 candidates Wednesday night, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, in voicing support for Omar.

Omar, who is one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, has been the subject of a barrage of Trump attacks over the past year, along with fellow freshman Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashia Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley.

She responded to the "send her back" chants on Twitter with a quote from Maya Angelou's iconic poem "Still I Rise."

You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I'll rise.



-Maya Angelou https://t.co/46jcXSXF0B — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2019

Trump infamously slammed the four progressive lawmakers of color, who have come to be nicknamed "the Squad," on Twitter earlier this week, calling on them to stop criticizing the U.S. government or "go back" to the countries they came from.

All four women are American citizens and elected members of Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley and Tlaib were all born in the United States, while Omar, who is the first Somali-American in Congress, came to the U.S. with her family as a refugee.

Pres. Trump continued his now days-long attack on four Democratic congresswomen at his rally in North Carolina on Wednesday night, eliciting chants of "send her back" from the crowd. https://t.co/V9Nf9ve5tf pic.twitter.com/OSf6hkEu4E — ABC News (@ABC) July 18, 2019

Amid outrage over his comments from Democrats and a much smaller group of Republicans, the president refused to back down and has continued to ramp up his attacks throughout the week.