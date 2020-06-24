Celebrities including Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Arianna Grande, Lizzo endorse Dem police reform bill

Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Arianna Grande and Lizzo are just a few of the hundreds of artists, actors, musicians and organizations writing a joint letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, endorsing, H.R. 7120, The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act, which calls for policing reforms in the wake of social unrest in America following the death of Floyd, who died in police custody.

The artists wrote, in a letter shared with ABC News, "We in the music and entertainment communities believe that Black lives matter and have long decried the injustices endured by generations of Black citizens. We are more determined than ever to push for federal, state, and local law enforcement programs that truly serve their communities. Accordingly, we are grateful for movement of the Justice in Policing Act."

People gather for a civil rights National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) protest march, June 15, 2020 in Atlanta. The fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a black man, by a white police officer in Atlanta has poured more fuel on the raging U.S. debate over racism, prompting another round of street protests and the resignation of the southern city's police chief. Wes Bruer/AFP via Getty Images

The bill passed the House Judiciary Committee last week and is expected to be voted on by the House on Thursday. It currently has more than 200 House co-sponsors and more than 30 supporters in the Senate, where it's currently facing opposition.

On Tuesday, Sens. Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying that the Republican's JUSTICE Act, a policing reform bill authored by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. -- the chamber's lone black Republican -- "is not salvageable."

The three senators called on McConnell to begin "bipartisan talks to get to a constructive starting point."

McConnell set up a key test vote for Wednesday, but the clash on Tuesday made it clear Democrats have no intention of lending their necessary votes in order to begin debate on the GOP bill. And McConnell is not expected to pull the Scott bill for negotiations, so the standoff meant nothing was likely to happen in the way of reform ahead of the election.

In the meantime, the artists -- which include Meek Mill, Billy Porter, Megan Thee Stallion and Alyssa Milano -- wrote that they hope the bill "will not only promote justice; it will establish a culture of responsibility, fairness, and respect deserving of the badge."

The House bill has also received the support of several civil rights groups, such as the NAACP, National Action Network and the Urban League, and a number of mayors including, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcettii.

ABC News' Trish Turner and Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.

