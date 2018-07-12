A protester was ejected from an America First event in Kansas City on Wednesday after yelling at Vice President Mike Pence and demanding to know the whereabouts of the immigrant children who have been separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The protester shouted, “Mike, where are the children? Shame on you!” before being dragged out by security as the crowd chanted “USA! USA!”

The confrontation came after the Trump administration failed on Friday to meet a court-imposed deadline to reunite all separated children under five.

Later in the event, Pence assured supporters that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will “never” be abolished.

“Dedicated public servants who every day remove dangerous, illegal immigrants from our streets and rescue children who are exploited by human traffickers,” Pence said. “I promise you, under this administration, we will never abolish ICE.”

The vice president also announced that President Donald Trump has secured funding to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“He’s secured funding to being building that wall on the southern border -- $1.6 billion, we got it started. But when it comes to wall we’re going to build it all!” Pence said.