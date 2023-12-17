Sen. Van Hollen bemoans 'unacceptably high' number of civilian deaths in Gaza

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen on Sunday expressed disapproval as he said the Biden administration is apparently being ignored in its entreaties for Israel to reduce the civilian death toll from the military campaign against Hamas extremists in Gaza, which is being carried out with U.S. support.

"I don't think it's getting through clearly enough because we continue to see unacceptably high levels of civilian casualties," Van Hollen told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "And when it comes to the humanitarian crisis, we still have a near-total siege."

The Maryland lawmaker acknowledged there had recently been some positive developments, such as Israel opening an important border crossing into Gaza -- but "it shouldn't take this long."

"Look, President Biden has been absolutely right to stand with Israel in the objective of ending the military threat from Hamas. No more Oct. 7s," he said, referencing the Hamas terror attack on Israel that sparked the war. "But he's also right that how Israel conducts this operation, how the Netanyahu government conducts this operation, is important."

