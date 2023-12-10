US trying to close 'gap' between Israel's intent and resulting Gaza death toll: Blinken

More than 17,000 people have died in Gaza, per the Hamas-run health ministry.

The U.S. is trying to lower civilian casualties from Israel's military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in the wake of Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attack that sparked the current war, but there is a "gap" between Israeli military's intention and results, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday.

"We're focused on two things: We're focused on -- what is their intent, and are they [the Israelis] taking necessary measures to make sure that they're acting in adherence with humanitarian law and international law? But then also, what are the results?" Blinken told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

"We've seen the results," Raddatz responded, noting reports of numerous civilians, including women and children, killed in the fighting. More than 17,700 people have died in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Israeli officials maintain they take steps to curb the risk to non-Hamas fighters.

But "there's a gap between the intent and the results, and that's the gap that we're trying to make sure is closed," Blinken said. "Look, this could be over tomorrow. This could be over tomorrow. If Hamas got out of the way of civilians instead of hiding behind them, if it put down its weapons, if it surrendered."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.