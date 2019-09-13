CNN, New York Times will co-host next Democratic debate in October

The next Democratic presidential debate will be held in Westerville, Ohio, and will be hosted jointly by CNN and the New York Times, the Democratic National Committee announced Friday.

Interested in Democratic Party? Add Democratic Party as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Democratic Party news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

It will be the fourth Democratic primary debate this election cycle and the first to be hosted in Ohio, a state that President Donald Trump won by eight points in 2016.

Eric Gay/AP

CNN and the New York Times also announced that the debate will be moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett, and by Marc Lacey of the New York Times. Format will be announced at a future date, the DNC said.

In order to qualify for the October debate, candidates must receive 2% or more support in at least four national polls, or polls conducted in the early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and/or Nevada and publicly released between June 28 and Oct. 1.

Any candidates’ four qualifying polls must be sponsored by one or more of the following organizations approved by the DNC: The Associated Press, ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Des Moines Register, Fox News, Monmouth University, NBC News, New York Times, National Public Radio (NPR), Quinnipiac University, University of New Hampshire, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Washington Post, and Winthrop University. They also must be conducted by different organizations or -- if by the same organization -- must be in different geographical areas.

Candidates must also have received donations from at least 130,000 unique donors over the course of the election cycle, with a minimum of 400 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.