Colbert: Trump fulfills promise 'to break a promise America made'

Stephen Colbert weighed in on the President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, saying he should feel embarrassed for keeping "a promise he made to break a promise America made."

"President Trump, not one for empty threats, today announced he will keep a promise he made to break a promise America made," Colbert, host of "The Late Show," said Tuesday. "You literally just backed out of an American promise!

"That's like saying, 'I'm no longer denying my alcoholism. Let's drink to that.'"