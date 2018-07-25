Colbert says Trump put the 'dic' in 'dictatorship' with security-clearance threats

Stephen Colbert took on "brazen" President Donald Trump Tuesday after he threatened to revoke the security clearances of former intelligence officials who've criticized him.

"Every day, just like that, Donald Trump gets a little more brazen," said Colbert, host of "The Late Show," referring to the president's threat. "Now, I don't know if we've arrived at 'dictatorship,' but we've definitely made it to 'dic.'"

Trump threatened to pull the security clearances of several Obama-era officials on Monday, including John Brennan, a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and James Comey, the former FBI director Trump fired last year, according to the White House.

CBS via Getty Images, FILE

Colbert said the announcement gave him dictatorship vibes, but he said the president's own words should offer a bit of hope.

He went on to play a clip of President Trump telling a crowd on Tuesday that what "you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening," a remark Colbert said should give America a bit of relief.

"Oh, good," the comedian said. "I was worried, because what I'm seeing and reading is that the president is a racist, horny, old burger-goblin who literally steals children from poor people."