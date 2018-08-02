Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump was colluding "with his phone to tweet out some obstruction of justice" on Wednesday after the president said Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop the ongoing Russia probe.

"Donald Trump is telling his attorney general to shut down the investigation of Donald Trump," Colbert said during his monologue on "The Late Show.”

The comedian also offered a few words of wisdom for Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani: "Rudy should tell him that just because he’s doing it in public doesn't mean it's not obstruction of justice. Public urination is still urination."

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Colbert went on to read a few of the president's tweets from throughout the day, telling his audience to brace themselves for "another presidential tweet-nado."

"Get yourself down in the basement, because the tweet-nado is coming," Colbert said. "What's his next tweet going to be? 'Jeff Sessions should shut it down right now before Mueller sees this tweet and uses it as evidence against me. I can't go to jail. I'm sweet meat.'"

Trump sent out a dozen or so tweets on Wednesday, including a controversial post about the government's ongoing Russia investigation, which he called a "Rigged Witch Hunt."

..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

"This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further," Trump tweeted. "Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!"

Some said the tweet seemed like a presidential directive to halt the probe, but the White House said it wasn’t an "order."

"The president is not obstructing," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said at a briefing Wednesday. "He's fighting back. The president is stating his opinion."