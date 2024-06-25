3 more states to vote in congressional primaries Tuesday

Three more states are holding congressional primaries on Tuesday.

Voters in Colorado, New York and Utah will cast ballots. The Beehive State will also vote in a gubernatorial primary.

Colorado

Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

The last day to register to vote in the primary and receive a mail-in ballot was June 17. Absentee ballots must be received by Tuesday, June 25, 9 p.m. ET. Early voting was from June 17 to 24.

Republican and Democratic primaries for several races -- including the U.S. House, state House, state Senate and state Board of Education -- will take place Tuesday.

Rep. Lauren Boebert announced in December that she will switch congressional districts when she runs for reelection.

Rep. Lauren Boebert speaks at a press conference on President Trump's involvement with January 6 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., February 06, 2024. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Boebert, a House hardliner who made a name for herself as a staunch advocate for gun owner rights, said she will be running in Colorado's 4th Congressional District rather than the 3rd Congressional District, which she currently represents. The winner of Tuesday's Republican primary for District 3 will face Adam Frisch, the main Democratic challenger.

Rep. Ken Buck arrives for an intelligence briefing by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Feb. 15, 2024. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Republican Ken Buck previously represented the 4th Congressional District. Buck, who had already announced he would not be seeking reelection, left Congress in March. The district leans more Republican than the seat Boebert currently holds.

There is a special election Tuesday to replace Buck, and the winner will serve the remainder of his term; Boebert is not running in the special election.

New York

Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

Mail-in ballots should be postmarked no later than Tuesday, June 25. Primary voters can also drop their ballots at their respective county Board of Elections Office no later than 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday. They can also deliver them to a poll site on Tuesday no later than 9 p.m. Early voting was from June 15 to 23.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman is seen in the U.S. Capitol after the House passed the National Defense Authorization Act vote in Washington, D.C., July 14, 2023. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

One of the most anticipated congressional races is in District 16, where Rep. Jamaal Bowman faces Westchester County Executive George Latimer in the Democratic primary. District 16 includes a portion of the Bronx and the southern half of Westchester County.

Democratic candidate for New York's 16th District George Latimer speaks at the Mount Vernon Democratic headquarters in Mount Vernon, NY, June 24, 2024. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Utah

Polls close at 10 p.m. ET.

June 18 was the last day residents could request a mail-in ballot for the regular primary election, and Monday, June 24, was the last day ballots could be postmarked.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a news briefing in Salt Lake City, UT, March 1, 2024. Rick Bowmer/AP

Incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox and state Rep. Phil Lyman are on the ballot in the state's Republican gubernatorial primary. Incumbent Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and Natalie Clawson are on the GOP primary ballot for lieutenant governor.

Utah Rep. Phil Lyman speaks during Utah's gubernatorial GOP primary debate in Salt Lake City, UT, June 11, 2024. Issac Hale/AP

In Utah's Senate GOP primary, voters will begin the process to elect a successor to Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, who announced in September 2023 that he would not seek reelection.

Romney -- who once served as the governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007 and earned the 2012 GOP nomination for president -- has had a storied career as a conservative public official. However, as an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump and Trump's GOP, Romney has virtually lost his place in his party.

Trump supporters Brad Wilson, the former state House speaker, and Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs are on the primary ticket. U.S. Rep. John Curtis is also on the ballot.