Commerce Department seeks to secure drone technology, supply chain from China, Russia

The concern is that information from drones could pose a national security risk.

The Commerce Department on Thursday proposed a rule to secure the technology and supply chain of drones from foreign adversaries, including the potential ability of China and Russia to remotely access and manipulate the devices to expose sensitive U.S. data.

The rule, proposed by the department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), seeks to implement a rule that would explain how foreign adversary involvement in "supply chains, including acute threats from China and Russia -- may offer our adversaries the ability to remotely access and manipulate these devices, exposing sensitive U.S. data," according to a department news release.

BIS is hoping to get feedback on how information from drones is used and how it could pose a national security risk from adversaries, according to the Commerce Department.

"Securing the unmanned aircraft systems technology supply chain is critical to safeguarding our national security. This [rule making notice] is an essential step in protecting the United States from vulnerabilities posed by foreign entities," said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks about the economic benefits of US travel and tourism in the Treaty Room of the State Department in Washington, Oct. 29, 2024. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The deadline for public comments on this rule is March 4, 2025.

It is the latest step in rulemaking from the Commerce Department.

Last year, BIS proposed a rule to ban Chinese software in cars from entering into the United States due to national security risks.